UN Agency Challenges Israel’s Halt on Operations in Jerusalem

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has condemned Israel's recent decision to stop the agency's operations in occupied Jerusalem. This decision, according to UNRWA, violates Israel's obligations under international law, particularly the UN General Convention on Privileges and Immunities which Israel is a signatory to.

UNRWA stressed that United Nations buildings are protected under the UN Charter, affirming that Israel is bound by the convention's provisions. The agency highlighted that these provisions have been adopted into Israeli domestic law, ensuring the UN's facilities remain inviolable and immune from inspection and seizure.

In response to Israeli claims that UNRWA lacks the right to occupy its current buildings, the agency dismissed these assertions as unfounded. UNRWA warned that such statements could incite anti-UNRWA sentiment, posing risks to its facilities and staff, and called on Israel to uphold their international responsibilities to protect the agency's properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)