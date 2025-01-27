Trump Administration's Intensified Immigration Crackdown Raises Concerns

The Trump administration is intensifying its crackdown on illegal immigration, as reported by the New York Times. In a recent development, the US Justice Department has begun making arrests in Chicago as part of a multi-agency enforcement operation. US Vice President JD Vance has endorsed immigration raids in schools, hoping to deter illegal immigrants from entering the country.

Vance stated that immigration raids in religious buildings and schools should remain an option. He emphasized the public safety need to apprehend individuals convicted of violent crimes, regardless of their immigration status. Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan highlighted the necessity for additional resources, urging Congress to quickly allocate funds for the administration's sweeping deportation initiatives.

When questioned about whether immigration enforcement agents would target churches or schools, Homan indicated that ICE would act on a case-by-case basis. He implied that high-school-aged children linked with gangs might be targeted. Homan further stated that deportations are expected to increase as efforts expand to include anyone in the country illegally, not just those with a criminal record.

On deportation funding, Tom Homan deferred the responsibility to Congress. He remarked that the administration's broad immigration plan hinges on legislative support. Homan asserted that the president possesses a mandate from voters to prioritize immigration, pressuring Congress to secure necessary funding.

An incident involving the death of Georgia student Laken Riley, allegedly by a migrant, has become emblematic of the Republican immigration stance. In related news, US officials recently shut down an app designed to facilitate asylum appointments, criticized by Homan as an 'illegitimate method'. Homan insists migrants should follow legal channels at embassies and ports of entry to seek asylum, rather than entering illegally.

(With inputs from agencies.)