US-Colombia Tensions Flares as Migrant Repatriation Spurs Tariff Threats
Colombia and the US reached a last-minute agreement allowing the repatriation of Colombian migrants, avoiding a crisis over trade tariffs and visa restrictions. The compromise follows Colombian resistance to deportation flights on US military planes, prompting stern responses from President Trump and Colombian President Petro, escalating tensions between the nations.
The US and Colombia have brokered a critical agreement to allow the repatriation of Colombian migrants, a move that potentially defuses rising tensions. The deal comes after Colombia initially blocked two US military planes carrying deportees, escalating to trade threats and retaliatory tariffs between Presidents Trump and Petro, CNN reported.
Trump, in response to Colombia's blockade, threatened to impose an emergency 25% tariff on Colombian imports, ramping it up to 50% within a week, alongside a travel ban and visa revocations for Colombian officials. Petro shot back with a potential 25% tariff hike on the US, yet left open the possibility of accepting migrants on civilian aircraft.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announced both nations agreed to the unrestricted acceptance of returnees, including on military aircraft. The resolution avoided enacting punitive tariffs, though visa sanctions against Colombian officials remain until the first successful deportation plane lands. With tensions riding high, both countries have agreed to proceed cautiously.
