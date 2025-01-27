Jaipur Foot: A Global Beacon of Hope and Mobility

In Gandhinagar today, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the former Foreign Secretary of India and Chief Co-ordinator of the G-20, attended a prominent Jaipur Foot camp that is providing artificial limbs to local farmers. This initiative aims to significantly change the lives of those in the region.

Shringla acknowledged the immense contributions of D R Mehta, Chairman of Jaipur Foot, and Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, both present at the event. He expressed gratitude for their unwavering dedication and support to the initiative.

Highlighting the global impact of Jaipur Foot, Shringla noted that the organization has helped over 22 lakh people since 1975, restoring both mobility and dignity to many. The Jaipur Foot's outreach has also been a critical part of India's foreign policy, significantly enhancing the nation's international standing through its humanitarian efforts.

Shringla emphasized that the India for Humanity Programme, led by Jaipur Foot, has been crucial in supporting disabled individuals worldwide. He praised Prem Bhandari's leadership, particularly his selflessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, while visiting the US, Shringla observed Jaipur Foot USA's zero administrative cost model, ensuring all funds benefit the recipients. This impactful model was recognized by the United Nations in New York.

His address concluded by highlighting Jaipur Foot's elevation to a global ambassador of India's humanitarian values, a testament to its exemplary leadership.

