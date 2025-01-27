Turbat Raid Spotlight: Continued Turmoil in Balochistan

In a significant escalation of tensions in Balochistan, Pakistani forces allegedly detained a young man during a late-night raid in Turbat's Chahsar neighborhood. According to The Balochistan Post, Zameer Sarwar was among those detained during the operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Pakistani military forces early Sunday morning.

Relatives of Zameer Sarwar have accused CTD personnel of arresting him following a thorough search of their home around 2 a.m. local time, after which he was taken to an undisclosed location. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man named Wahim, reportedly a resident of Kalg in Panjgur, was allegedly killed by Pakistani forces in the violence-ridden region.

Enforced disappearances have haunted Balochistan for over two decades, with human rights activists, organizations, and Baloch nationalists asserting that Pakistan's security forces are behind these abductions and extrajudicial killings. Despite government denials of involvement, protests have intensified, including a significant gathering in Dalbandin on January 25, 2025, organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), where thousands demanded justice, accountability, and international intervention.

