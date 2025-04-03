Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Imran Pratapgarhi's Critique of Modi Amid Trump's Steep Duties on India

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi criticized Prime Minister Modi following Trump's announcement of a 26% import tariff on India. He argued that parliament was kept late to divert attention from crucial issues, suggesting the government used religion as a distraction tactic amid the tariff tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:31 IST
Tariff Tensions: Imran Pratapgarhi's Critique of Modi Amid Trump's Steep Duties on India
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi expressed disapproval following the Trump administration's decision to impose a hefty 26% import tariff on India. He accused the government of extending parliamentary sessions till 2 a.m. as a distraction from the main issues.

Pratapgarhi highlighted that this extended session aimed to shift attention from substantive matters by using religious rhetoric as a diversion tool. He connected this tactic to Modi's friendship with Donald Trump, who justified the tariffs by pointing at India's 52% charge on U.S. goods.

During the 'Make America Wealthy Again' event, Trump outlined heightened tariffs for various countries, explaining the move as a corrective measure for trade imbalances. This included a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles, adding pressure on international trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025