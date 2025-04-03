Tariff Tensions: Imran Pratapgarhi's Critique of Modi Amid Trump's Steep Duties on India

In a bold critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi expressed disapproval following the Trump administration's decision to impose a hefty 26% import tariff on India. He accused the government of extending parliamentary sessions till 2 a.m. as a distraction from the main issues.

Pratapgarhi highlighted that this extended session aimed to shift attention from substantive matters by using religious rhetoric as a diversion tool. He connected this tactic to Modi's friendship with Donald Trump, who justified the tariffs by pointing at India's 52% charge on U.S. goods.

During the 'Make America Wealthy Again' event, Trump outlined heightened tariffs for various countries, explaining the move as a corrective measure for trade imbalances. This included a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles, adding pressure on international trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)