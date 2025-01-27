Global Enthusiasm Soars as Maha Kumbh Mela Captivates Prayagraj

As the Maha Kumbh Mela takes center stage in Prayagraj, pilgrims and tourists from around the globe are converging on the holy city to partake in this unique, spiritually enriching experience. Among the countless attendees are Italian tourists Domenico Solimeno and Vania Vicedomini, who have expressed sheer delight at being part of the festivities.

Domenico Solimeno described the event as an 'incredible experience,' praising the colorful ambiance and the serene atmosphere despite the massive crowds. 'If I were to rate it between 1 and 10, I'd say 100,' Solimeno enthusiastically told ANI, further appreciating the vibrant scenery and the effective management of the vast event.

Vania Vicedomini also shared her exuberance, describing her visit as deep, immersive, and eagerly anticipated. With the Maha Kumbh Mela already witnessing the participation of over 130 million devotees, pilgrims continue to flock to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and now-extinct Saraswati rivers for spiritual purification. This extraordinary event, underscored by its Sanatan Dharma roots, is anticipated to draw over 45 crore visitors, emblematic of its significant spiritual and cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)