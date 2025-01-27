Left Menu

Global Devotees Flock to Mahakumbh 2025 for Spiritual Unity and Cleansing

The Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj has drawn millions of global devotees, including visitors from conflict zones and notable dignitaries, seeking spiritual unity and purification. As of Monday, over 130 million pilgrims have taken the sacred dip in the confluence of India's holy rivers, highlighting the event's global significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:58 IST
Foreign tourists in Mahakumbh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj has become a magnet for spiritual seekers from across the globe, with a remarkable number of pilgrims from both India and overseas converging at the holy site. Antonio, an Italian pilgrim, realized his long-standing ambition of joining the Kumbh Mela. 'I feel fantastic,' Antonio expressed. 'There's a lot of blessings in this place. I've wanted to visit for over 10 years, and finally, I'm here.'

Antonio's intrigue with India's spiritual landscape started years before, previously embarking on a 2,000-kilometer 'padh-yatra' on foot to deepen his connection with Indian saints. Visiting the Kumbh Mela had always been a goal for Antonio. 'I've been coming to India for almost 20 years, always hearing the magical word, Kumbh Mela. Finally, I decided it was time to experience it.'

Currently lodging at an ashram, a guest of a saint who is a friend, Antonio shares the experience with Esther, a pilgrim from Spain. Initially daunted by the crowds, Esther now feels transformed by the spiritual energy of the Kumbh Mela. She emphasizes meaningful interactions with saints, noting their powerful energy, and highlights the belief in universal karma. The Mahakumbh continues to draw an astounding 6.019 million devotees for the sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers by noon on Monday, as reported by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and saints including Baba Ram Dev, participated in the ritualistic dip. The holy site has also welcomed multiple Union Ministers and leaders, exemplifying the event's prominence. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet convened in Prayagraj for a meeting followed by a ceremonial dip.

The festival further witnessed attendees from conflict-stricken nations Russia and Ukraine, promoting a message of spiritual unity. Since its commencement on January 13 with Paush Purnima, the Mahakumbh has already drawn over 130 million devotees. Following traditional beliefs, pilgrims visit the Sangam to bathe, a ritual thought to cleanse sins and provide liberation, or moksha.

Significant bathing dates include Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and Maha Shivaratri on February 26. The Mahakumbh Mela represents a celestial phenomenon in Sanatan Dharma, presenting a historic spiritual gathering expected to host over 450 million visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

