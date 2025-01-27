Dubai's Green Vision: Expanding Urban Forests and Enhancing Sustainability

Dubai Municipality has unveiled ambitious plans that have seen the planting of 216,500 new trees in 2024, reflecting a significant 17% growth compared to the previous year. This initiative averages out to 600 trees planted each day, underpinning a comprehensive strategy to enhance the city's green footprint.

The municipality's bold afforestation and landscaping efforts have resulted in an expansion of Dubai's green spaces by 391.5 hectares, equivalent to 3.9 million square metres. This impressive growth aligns with the Urban Environment pillar of the 'Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033', highlighting the city's commitment to sustainable environmental practices.

In addition to these tree planting achievements, Dubai Municipality has executed extensive greening initiatives including planting 5.3 million seedlings of flowers and ornamental plants, replacing 45 million seasonal flowers across three annual cycles. A total of 165 beautification projects were rolled out under the Dubai Green Project to improve green area distribution, with projects stretching across residential areas, main roads, and public parks.

Badr Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, emphasized the initiative's significance, stating, "The beautification and planting projects reflect our commitment to enhancing Dubai's sustainability and aesthetic appeal." Approximately 48.13 million seedlings were produced in the Municipality's Warsan Nursery, indicating a massive scale of operations supporting these green ambitions.

Moreover, the Municipality has taken groundbreaking steps to integrate advanced agricultural technologies by developing a sustainable irrigation system utilizing recycled water. This move marks a pivotal effort to manage water resources more efficiently while bolstering environmental conservation across Dubai's growing urban landscape.

