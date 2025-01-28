Strengthening Bonds: UAE and Estonia Forge New Diplomatic Path

Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], January 28 (ANI/WAM): In a pivotal diplomatic engagement, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed Maria Belovas, the newly appointed Ambassador of Estonia to the UAE.

The meeting provided an opportunity for Sheikh Saud to express his aspirations for a successful tenure for Ambassador Belovas, emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Estonia across diverse sectors.

Expressing her gratitude for the warm hospitality received, Ambassador Belovas lauded the robust relations between the two countries and remarked on the impressive developments in Ras Al Khaimah, signaling a promising chapter in UAE-Estonia relations. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)