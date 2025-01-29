Left Menu

Paank Denounces Balochistan's Persistent Human Rights Violations

Paank, a Baloch human rights group, condemns the harassment of families of forcibly disappeared individuals in Balochistan. The recent detention and release of two civilians highlights enduring rights violations. The continuing persecution underscores a lack of justice and magnifies the trauma experienced by affected families.

Updated: 29-01-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:33 IST
Paank Denounces Balochistan's Persistent Human Rights Violations
Tariq and Halima recently subjected to enforced disappearance (Photo: X/ @paank_bnm). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Paank, the Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, has issued a strong condemnation against the persistent harassment and psychological torment experienced by the families of forcibly disappeared individuals in Balochistan. The organization highlighted a recent case in Panjgur's Parom district, where two civilians, Tariq and Halima, were unlawfully detained by security forces, emphasizing the continuing violations of fundamental rights in the region.

Both Tariq, who previously faced enforced disappearance, and Halima, whose father, Dost Muhammad, has been missing since 2012, were at the center of this distressing incident. Tariq's family has already endured significant loss after his brother, Dosta, was killed in a drone strike last year. The ongoing persecution of such families starkly illustrates a profound neglect for justice and human dignity in Balochistan.

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan remain a grim reality. Paank accentuated the psychological trauma and social stigma faced by families as they desperately seek answers. Earlier, the organization condemned the extrajudicial killing of Pindok by Pakistani forces in Awaran district, emphasizing the pervasive atmosphere of fear and oppression. Paank has called on human rights bodies and the international community to hold perpetrators accountable and treat affected families with dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

