Madhya Pradesh CM's Japan Visit: Strengthening Indo-Japanese Economic Ties

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Tokyo led to significant engagements, inviting Japan's Uniqlo, JETRO, and JICA to invest in the state's textiles and infrastructure. He emphasized the importance of Indo-Japanese partnerships and cultural ties, focusing on potential collaborations in various sectors including healthcare and transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:06 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav meets Uniqlo's founder Tadashi Yanai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During an official visit to Tokyo, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held high-level meetings with Uniqlo Founder Tadashi Yanai, emphasizing the potential for expanding production and distribution in the state, particularly in cotton cultivation. CM Yadav extended an invitation for Uniqlo to attend the Global Investor Summit in Bhopal.

Continuing his economic dialogue, CM Yadav met with JICA's Senior Vice President Shohei Hara, who described their talks as 'very constructive.' Discussions highlighted infrastructure projects, with a focus on hydro, transport, education, and health sectors. JICA expressed eagerness to engage in further collaborations with the state.

Engaging with JETRO Chairman Susumu Kataoka, CM Yadav invited the organization to establish an office in Madhya Pradesh while highlighting the upcoming Global Investors Summit as a vital platform for Japanese firms. Yadav's visit also included discussions with A&D Medical and Japanese railway experts, showcasing investment potential in Ujjain's medical and industrial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

