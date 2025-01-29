Korean Lunar New Year Shines in New Delhi with Cultural Festivities
The Korean Cultural Centre India celebrated Seollal, the Korean Lunar New Year, in New Delhi. The event, attended by 80 students, featured traditional Korean games, culinary experiences, and a folktale enactment. It aimed to offer insights into Korean traditions, blending cultural education with entertainment.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi came alive with cultural vibrancy as the Korean Cultural Centre India celebrated Seollal, the Korean Lunar New Year, on Wednesday. The event, held at its center, was marked by the participation of 80 Korean language learners from ASN Senior Secondary School in Mayur Vihar.
Seollal, one of South Korea's most significant traditional festivals, was recreated authentically, offering participants a taste of Korean customs. Traditional games such as Yutnori and Phalssireum were highlights, with winners receiving traditional Korean bookmarks as gifts.
The celebrations also featured an enactment of the Korean folktale, Heungbu and Nolbu, performed by Indian artists, imparting morals of kindness and compassion. The event resonated with growing interest in Korean culture, spurred by the global popularity of K-pop and Korean dramas, noted Hwang Il Yong, Director, Korean Cultural Centre India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
