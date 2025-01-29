Air India Reinstates Delhi-Tel Aviv Non-Stop Flights

Air India has announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv from March 2 onwards. The airline will run services five times a week between the two cities, utilizing its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. This model offers 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious seats in Economy Class, promising a comfortable journey.

Passengers hoping to travel between Delhi and Tel Aviv can now book their flights through all available channels. This includes Air India's official website, mobile app, and authorized travel agents. The decision to restart this route comes after obtaining all necessary approvals, the airline stated. Air India had initially suspended its Tel Aviv operations following an attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Although the service was briefly restarted in March 2024, operations were again halted in August amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. With this announcement, Air India aims to restore connectivity and convenience to travelers on this popular route.

(With inputs from agencies.)