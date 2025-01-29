Left Menu

Air India Reinstates Delhi-Tel Aviv Non-Stop Flights

Starting March 2, Air India resumes its non-stop service between Delhi and Tel Aviv with five weekly flights. The airline uses its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, offering enhanced comfort with flat beds in Business Class and cushioned seats in Economy Class. Bookings now open on multiple platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:38 IST
Air India Reinstates Delhi-Tel Aviv Non-Stop Flights
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv from March 2 onwards. The airline will run services five times a week between the two cities, utilizing its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. This model offers 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious seats in Economy Class, promising a comfortable journey.

Passengers hoping to travel between Delhi and Tel Aviv can now book their flights through all available channels. This includes Air India's official website, mobile app, and authorized travel agents. The decision to restart this route comes after obtaining all necessary approvals, the airline stated. Air India had initially suspended its Tel Aviv operations following an attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Although the service was briefly restarted in March 2024, operations were again halted in August amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. With this announcement, Air India aims to restore connectivity and convenience to travelers on this popular route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025