UAE Leads Global Battle Against Neglected Tropical Diseases

The UAE has maintained a leading role in the fight against neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) for the past 35 years, beginning with a notable donation from the late Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to The Carter Centre in 1990. With World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day on the horizon, the UAE reaffirms its significant international advocacy in combating these debilitating diseases.

A landmark development in this global struggle was the creation of the Reaching the Last Mile Fund in 2017, initiated by UAE's President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This fund, broadened during the COP28 summit in 2023, will now extend its ambit from seven to 39 countries, bolstered by its expanded USD 500 million budget. Simon Bland, CEO of GLIDE, emphasized the widespread impact of NTDs, affecting over one billion individuals worldwide.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani of GLIDE reiterated the UAE's dedication to driving worldwide health advancements, framing the eradication of NTDs as both a moral imperative and a communal responsibility, aligned with UAE's mission for the 'Year of Community' in 2025. WHO has set ambitious targets for NTD management, aiming for an expansive reduction in health burdens globally by 2030.

