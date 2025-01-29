UAE Leads Global Battle Against Neglected Tropical Diseases
The UAE has been a leader in combating neglected tropical diseases for 35 years, initiating significant global efforts and funding expansions. The nation actively spearheads coordinated actions to reach ambitious disease eradication targets set by WHO, with ongoing commitment to enhancing global health by 2030.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The UAE has maintained a leading role in the fight against neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) for the past 35 years, beginning with a notable donation from the late Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to The Carter Centre in 1990. With World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day on the horizon, the UAE reaffirms its significant international advocacy in combating these debilitating diseases.
A landmark development in this global struggle was the creation of the Reaching the Last Mile Fund in 2017, initiated by UAE's President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This fund, broadened during the COP28 summit in 2023, will now extend its ambit from seven to 39 countries, bolstered by its expanded USD 500 million budget. Simon Bland, CEO of GLIDE, emphasized the widespread impact of NTDs, affecting over one billion individuals worldwide.
Dr. Farida Al Hosani of GLIDE reiterated the UAE's dedication to driving worldwide health advancements, framing the eradication of NTDs as both a moral imperative and a communal responsibility, aligned with UAE's mission for the 'Year of Community' in 2025. WHO has set ambitious targets for NTD management, aiming for an expansive reduction in health burdens globally by 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Special counsel who investigated Trump says in new report that his team stood up for the rule of law', reports AP.
Inflation Dynamics: Wholesale Prices Surge Amid Mixed Trends
Inflation Surge: December's Wholesale Price Index Rises
Manufacturing Drives December Surge in Wholesale Inflation: ICICI Bank Report
Marburg Outbreak Strikes Again: WHO Reports Eight Fatalities in Northern Tanzania