Jaishankar's UAE Visit: Strengthening India-UAE Strategic Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarked on a pivotal three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, holding discussions with key leaders to bolster the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. He extended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to the Crown Prince of Dubai to visit India at an early date, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs in a press release.

During his trip, Jaishankar met UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed on January 28, where they deliberated on the ongoing strategic partnership and regional and international matters of mutual concern. The minister also interacted with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, revisiting the Crown Prince's significant visit to India in the previous year, while exploring future collaboration opportunities.

Jaishankar served as the Chief Guest at the inaugural Raisina Middle East Conference in Abu Dhabi, hosted by the Observer Research Foundation. Delivering a keynote address on January 28, he emphasized the pivotal role of India-UAE relations in today's volatile global landscape. The minister also participated in a discussion with Sheikh Abdullah on 'The World in 2025'. Moreover, a meeting with Dubai's Crown Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum on January 29 celebrated the robust economic and cultural ties between India and Dubai.

In a notable bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed on January 27, Jaishankar assessed various areas of cooperation, encompassing technology, defense, education, and connectivity. This meeting also allowed the leaders to exchange insights on wider regional and global issues. Marking India's 76th Republic Day, Jaishankar participated in celebrations at Abu Dhabi in the company of esteemed guests, including Sheikh Abdullah as the Chief Guest and other eminent figures.

This marks Jaishankar's third official visit to the UAE after his reappointment in June 2024. Coinciding closely with Sheikh Abdullah's earlier visit to India, the trip underlies the commitment of both nations to maintain regular high-level engagements, further solidifying the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the MEA stated.

