Diplomatic Conversations: Israel and Finland Discuss Gaza Ceasefire and Bilateral Ties

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen discuss Gaza ceasefire, bilateral relations, and humanitarian efforts. Sa'ar emphasizes non-acceptance of Hamas rule over Gaza, while Valtonen stresses the importance of UNRWA's role in humanitarian aid amidst new Israeli restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:29 IST
Diplomatic Conversations: Israel and Finland Discuss Gaza Ceasefire and Bilateral Ties
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a recent telephone exchange, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar engaged with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen to deliberate on regional and bilateral issues. Sa'ar outlined the current framework for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, emphasizing Israel's stance against Hamas' governance, which he claims jeopardizes security and regional balance.

Highlighting the importance of enhancing bilateral relations, Sa'ar extended an invitation for Valtonen to visit Israel. Valtonen termed their discussion as 'useful,' focusing on the comprehensive execution of the Gaza ceasefire-hostage agreement.

Valtonen also underlined the humanitarian dimension, stressing UNRWA's crucial humanitarian role in Palestinian territories amidst new Israeli legislation that restricts its operations due to allegations of employing Hamas affiliates involved in recent violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

