Netanyahu Accuses Hamas of Ceasefire Violation Amid Ongoing Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu accused Hamas of violating the Gaza ceasefire by refusing to disarm, threatening retaliation after an Israeli officer was wounded by a bomb. While Hamas denies responsibility, tensions persist as both sides accuse each other of ceasefire violations. Netanyahu plans to discuss further with U.S. President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas on Wednesday of violating the Gaza ceasefire due to their refusal to disarm. His comments came after an Israeli military officer was wounded by a bomb in the Rafah area, an attack that Netanyahu said would prompt a stern response from Israel.

Hamas spokesperson Mahmoud Merdawi denied involvement, attributing the blast to leftover explosives. The recent incidents continue despite a ceasefire agreement that included steps towards wider peace, highlighted by U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, which calls for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw.

Netanyahu criticized Hamas's rejection of the disarmament clause, emphasizing ongoing threats from groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon. As tensions linger, Netanyahu is set to meet Trump to discuss the next phase of peace negotiations, amidst ongoing ceasefire violations reported by both Israelis and Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

