Madhya Pradesh CM Leads Investment Drive Amid Tragedy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has publicly mourned the lives lost in a tragic stampede during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Yadav confirmed that among the deceased, three were from his home state and urged people to remain cautious in crowded events.

Despite the somber news, CM Yadav continues his economic mission abroad. In Tokyo, he engaged with business leaders, including Nitori Holdings' Toshiyuki Shirai, to discuss potential investments in Madhya Pradesh's furniture and textile sectors. He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary in Kobe.

Further advocating for Madhya Pradesh's growth, Yadav met with Uniqlo's chairman to explore expanding cotton-related operations in India. Talks with JETRO Chairman Susumu Kataoka aimed to establish a local office, underscoring India and Japan's cultural connections and the state's rise in medical education under BJP governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)