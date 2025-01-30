Madhya Pradesh CM Leads Investment Drive Amid Tragedy
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed sorrow over the Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj, which claimed several lives, including three from Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, he continued his investment-seeking tour in Tokyo, meeting industry leaders to promote opportunities in the state ahead of the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has publicly mourned the lives lost in a tragic stampede during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Yadav confirmed that among the deceased, three were from his home state and urged people to remain cautious in crowded events.
Despite the somber news, CM Yadav continues his economic mission abroad. In Tokyo, he engaged with business leaders, including Nitori Holdings' Toshiyuki Shirai, to discuss potential investments in Madhya Pradesh's furniture and textile sectors. He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary in Kobe.
Further advocating for Madhya Pradesh's growth, Yadav met with Uniqlo's chairman to explore expanding cotton-related operations in India. Talks with JETRO Chairman Susumu Kataoka aimed to establish a local office, underscoring India and Japan's cultural connections and the state's rise in medical education under BJP governance.
