Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Leads Investment Drive Amid Tragedy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed sorrow over the Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj, which claimed several lives, including three from Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, he continued his investment-seeking tour in Tokyo, meeting industry leaders to promote opportunities in the state ahead of the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:03 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Leads Investment Drive Amid Tragedy
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has publicly mourned the lives lost in a tragic stampede during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Yadav confirmed that among the deceased, three were from his home state and urged people to remain cautious in crowded events.

Despite the somber news, CM Yadav continues his economic mission abroad. In Tokyo, he engaged with business leaders, including Nitori Holdings' Toshiyuki Shirai, to discuss potential investments in Madhya Pradesh's furniture and textile sectors. He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary in Kobe.

Further advocating for Madhya Pradesh's growth, Yadav met with Uniqlo's chairman to explore expanding cotton-related operations in India. Talks with JETRO Chairman Susumu Kataoka aimed to establish a local office, underscoring India and Japan's cultural connections and the state's rise in medical education under BJP governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025