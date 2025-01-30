Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard's Controversial Bid for National Intelligence Chief

Tulsi Gabbard, nominated by President Trump for Director of National Intelligence, faces a challenging confirmation hearing. Her past visits to Syria and stances on Russia spark bipartisan scrutiny. Despite concerns, Gabbard garners support from Trump's allies and prepares rigorously for the crucial Senate evaluation.

30-01-2025
Former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (Image Credit: X@TulsiGabbard). Image Credit: ANI
US President Donald Trump has nominated Tulsi Gabbard for the role of Director of National Intelligence, facing a potentially challenging confirmation hearing. Gabbard's past actions and statements, particularly her 2017 visit to Syria and views on Russia, have raised concerns among both Democrats and some Republicans, The Washington Post reported.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, where Gabbard currently lacks the necessary votes, could see her confirmation blocked by a single Republican dissent, given its narrow partisan split. Gabbard, a former Army Reserve officer and Democratic Congresswoman who turned Republican, has criticized intelligence personnel as part of the 'deep state' and questioned US findings on Syria's use of chemical weapons.

Anticipating tough questions led by Senator Mark Warner, Democrats and some Republicans like Senator Susan Collins are wary of Gabbard's past criticism of surveillance measures. Meanwhile, Trump's allies frame her as an independent thinker poised to reform intelligence, despite skepticism. Gabbard's supporters, including Trump's former national security adviser Robert O'Brien, emphasize her 'America First' vision and preparedness through briefings and consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

