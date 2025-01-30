Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Invites Indian Diaspora in Japan for Global Investors Summit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during his visit to Kobe, Japan, reached out to the Indian diaspora, inviting them to the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal next month. He emphasized Madhya Pradesh's investment potential across various sectors and highlighted the state's role in India's economic growth under PM Modi's leadership.

MP CM Mohan Yadav meeting Indian people in Kobe (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made a significant visit to Kobe, Japan, engaging with the Indian diaspora to promote the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal. Yadav used the opportunity to highlight the state's investment-friendly environment and its robust industrial infrastructure, poised to attract global investors.

The CM expressed pride in the achievements of Indians overseas while underscoring India's central role in global investment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He touted Madhya Pradesh's diverse investment opportunities, ranging from mining to ready-made garments, tourism, and space technology.

During the visit, Yadav also stressed the importance of enhancing employment prospects for Indian youth through increased investment. He extended an invitation not only for investment but also for fostering friendships and exploring tourism opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, lauding its preserved forests and wildlife.

