Global Devotees Flock to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj has attracted devotees worldwide. Tourists expressed immense gratitude for participation. Visitors from Kazakhstan, Russia, and Germany shared their appreciation for the event and Indian hospitality. Maha Kumbh, occurring every 12 years, continues until February 26, offering spiritual experiences at the sacred Sangam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:01 IST
Foreign devotees and tourists attending the Maha Kumbh Mela (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees and tourists are converging on Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, a spectacular event drawing pilgrims from around the globe. Several visitors expressed heartfelt gratitude for the chance to be part of this significant cultural and religious festivity.

Elena, a visitor from Kazakhstan, praised India for fulfilling her dream of attending the Mela, acknowledging Lord Shiva for this spiritual journey. Yelena from Moscow, Russia, enjoyed the gathering with friends, describing Prayagraj as a 'beautiful place' and commending the festival's vibrancy and welcoming nature of India.

Valeria, another Russian tourist, emphasized the effort involved in attending the Mela and highlighted the group's excitement about staying for two days to witness the marvels of the festival. A German attendee echoed their sentiments, applauding the celebration's beauty and expressing admiration for India.

The Maha Kumbh, a ritual held every 12 years, is scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj. Pilgrims partake in a holy dip at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the now-extinct Saraswati—which is believed to cleanse sins and confer liberation. Major upcoming dates include February 3, 12, and 26, marking key religious observances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

