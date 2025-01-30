Netanyahu Condemns 'Horrifying' Mob Attack on Red Cross Convoy in Khan Yunis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has publicly denounced the recent mobbing incident involving a Red Cross convoy in Khan Yunis, describing the scenes as 'horrifying.' The convoy, meant to transport hostages from a Palestinian Islamic Jihad vehicle, faced significant delays due to the commotion.

The transfer of hostages Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehud was heavily obstructed, taking an hour for them to be moved to Red Cross vehicles, and another hour for the convoy to leave the area. This complication arose from demands made by Hamas, particularly that the handover occur near the former home of ex-leader Yahya Sinwar, and insisting the hostages traverse the distance on foot amid the crowd.

Netanyahu stressed the gravity of the situation, stating it serves as proof of Hamas's cruelty and calling upon mediators to prevent a recurrence and guarantee hostages' safety. 'Whoever dares to harm our hostages - may his blood be on his head,' Netanyahu asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)