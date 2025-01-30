Left Menu

Netanyahu Condemns 'Horrifying' Mob Attack on Red Cross Convoy in Khan Yunis

Israel PM Netanyahu criticized the mobbing of a Red Cross convoy by Palestinians in Khan Yunis as 'horrifying.' The incident delayed the transfer of two hostages and highlighted the cruelty of Hamas. Netanyahu urged mediators to prevent such events and ensure hostages' safety in future operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:08 IST
Netanyahu Condemns 'Horrifying' Mob Attack on Red Cross Convoy in Khan Yunis
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo) (Image Credit: X/@netanyahu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has publicly denounced the recent mobbing incident involving a Red Cross convoy in Khan Yunis, describing the scenes as 'horrifying.' The convoy, meant to transport hostages from a Palestinian Islamic Jihad vehicle, faced significant delays due to the commotion.

The transfer of hostages Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehud was heavily obstructed, taking an hour for them to be moved to Red Cross vehicles, and another hour for the convoy to leave the area. This complication arose from demands made by Hamas, particularly that the handover occur near the former home of ex-leader Yahya Sinwar, and insisting the hostages traverse the distance on foot amid the crowd.

Netanyahu stressed the gravity of the situation, stating it serves as proof of Hamas's cruelty and calling upon mediators to prevent a recurrence and guarantee hostages' safety. 'Whoever dares to harm our hostages - may his blood be on his head,' Netanyahu asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025