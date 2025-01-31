Left Menu

Espionage Arrests Ignite Tensions Between China and Philippines

Two suspected Chinese spies, posing as Taiwanese tourists, were arrested in the Philippines for allegedly spying on coast guard ships. The suspects were accused of using unauthorized surveillance methods. This incident highlights escalating tensions over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a high-stakes development, two individuals suspected of espionage under the guise of Taiwanese tourists have been detained in the Philippines. The accused allegedly engaged in unauthorized surveillance, capturing images of Philippine Coast Guard vessels, as reported by Taipei Times.

The suspects were situated in a resort in Palawan, strategically close to the contentious Spratly Islands, an epicenter of South China Sea territorial disputes. Local media suggests that these individuals discreetly utilized cameras on mobile phones and drones to monitor maritime activities. Moreover, cameras were furtively mounted on coconut trees, facilitating the clandestine surveillance.

The incident underscores rising tensions between China and the Philippines regarding territorial claims. Authorities continue to investigate, with one suspect filmed by locals despite denials. In a related arrest, Chinese national Deng and accomplices faced similar accusations of espionage in Metro Manila. According to Philippine National Security, strong evidence against Deng bolsters the government's intensified counterintelligence crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

