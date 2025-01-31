Plastic Woes Persist in Gilgit Baltistan Despite Campaigns

Despite substantial investments in anti-plastic campaigns, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, particularly its city parks, continues to grapple with severe plastic pollution, according to a report by the Markhor Times. This situation has sparked increasing frustration among residents over the growing mounds of plastic waste tarnishing the beauty of these recreational spaces.

Local citizens are vocal about their dissatisfaction, citing significant health hazards. A resident expressed his frustrations, noting, "We are fed up with the growing heaps of plastic around us. The government has done nothing to keep the park clean, and it's affecting everyone. Children play here, and the plastic waste is a potential hazard for their health." A particular point of concern remains a large ditch near the park, overflowing with plastic refuse, attracting serious criticism towards the Gilgit Development Authority (GDA) for their inaction.

Concerns highlight the absence of necessary waste management infrastructure, such as dustbins. Another resident emphasized the importance of such facilities, stating, "If there were dustbins, people would dispose of their waste properly. Instead, we see plastic littering everywhere, and it's causing diseases. Children are at risk, and the park has become an eyesore." This growing environmental crisis has prompted calls for the government to impose a strict ban on plastic products and launch immediate cleanup efforts to restore cleanliness.

The local community urges the government to undertake prompt actions to remedy the polluted environment and establish proper waste management systems, including the provision of dustbins. Without swift intervention, the environmental and health implications could become increasingly severe, warns the report from Markhor Times.

