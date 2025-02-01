Left Menu

Global Diplomats Marvel at Maha Kumbh's Spectacular Spiritual Gathering

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hosted foreign diplomats in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh 2025, highlighting its spiritual and cultural significance. A delegation from 77 countries attended, expressing awe at the event's scale and spiritual ambiance. The festival is expected to attract over 45 crore participants by February 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:47 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met foreign diplomats on the sidelines of the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Adityanath anticipated that by February 26, the event will see participation from over 45 crore devotees.

The Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to diplomats at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, describing it as a major event of the century hosted in the historic city of Prayagraj. He highlighted the cultural importance of the Kumbh as a spiritual gathering that has already attracted 35 crore pilgrims.

A delegation of 118 members, comprising Heads of Missions and diplomats from 77 countries, participated in the festival. The diplomats, including Katharina Wieser from Austria and Vetsop Namgyel from Bhutan, shared their fascination with the event's grandeur and spiritual resonance. The Maha Kumbh Mela, rooted in Hindu mythology, stands as the world's largest congregation of faith.

