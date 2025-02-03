Pakistan's Political Stalemate: Efforts to Revive Government-PTI Talks

In Islamabad this Sunday, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to discuss the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) approach during recent government-opposition dialogues, as reported by The Express Tribune. Both leaders explored matters of mutual interest and expressed satisfaction about Pakistan's improving economic conditions.

Naqvi praised Sadiq's efforts to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticized PTI for derailing earlier talks, while showing openness to resume discussions. He suggested forming a parliamentary committee to address ongoing issues, emphasizing the government's readiness to continue negotiations despite setbacks.

PTI, however, rejected the offer to resume talks. Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan accused the government of causing the collapse of dialogue by not responding to PTI's demands, which included the release of political prisoners and forming judicial commissions for past events. As political tensions continue, the possibility of fruitful negotiations remains uncertain.

