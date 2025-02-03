JSMM's Bold Stand: Blockade Against 'Punjabi Imperialism'

In a defiant stance against what it terms as 'Punjabi imperialism,' the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) has declared a complete blockade of Punjab's supply routes in Moro set for February 25. The bold decision, taken during a central body meeting chaired by Shafi Burfat, underscores the party's resolve to resist what it sees as systematic exploitation of Sindh's resources and cultural identity.

JSMM leaders have criticized the diversion of the Indus River's waters through Punjab's canals, labelling it as a threat to Sindh's existence. They allege that the Punjabi elite is marginalizing Sindhis by expropriating their land and mineral wealth. Moreover, they have condemned the region's feudal class, particularly those affiliated with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), for allegedly backing this exploitation while wielding political power.

Emphasizing their cause, JSMM stated that their struggle extends beyond the illegal construction of six canals; it is about reclaiming Sindh's rightful 75 percent share of Indus waters based on the 1945 Sindh-Punjab Agreement. The party demands international guarantees to uphold this agreement. As part of their mobilization strategy, JSMM is launching a public awareness campaign urging people to unite to safeguard Sindh and its cultural identity. Various groups across Sindh, including students, journalists, and laborers, are expected to engage in the campaign, intensifying resistance. On February 25, JSMM plans to halt all traffic into Punjab, cutting off vital supply lines.

JSMM cautioned security forces against interference, stating any attempt to suppress the movement would spark further unrest and widespread strikes. Key leaders have been assigned roles to fortify the movement: the Senior Vice Chairman will liaise with political parties in Sindh, while Vice Chairman Sajjad Shar and General Secretary Shahnawaz Bhutto will connect with the Sindhi diaspora. In parallel, intellectuals Hujjat Abbasi and Hussain Sindhi will engage Sindh's academic and literary communities.

JSMM has made clear its struggle is not just political but a fight for Sindh's survival, water rights, and liberation from what it describes as colonial oppression. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)