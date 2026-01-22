Left Menu

SAEL Industries Shines Bright with New 1GW Solar Plant in Gujarat

SAEL Industries commissions a 1 gigawatt solar plant in Gujarat's renewable energy park. The plant is under a 25-year PPA with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd to aid the state's energy goals. SAEL, a clean energy leader, plans an IPO to raise Rs 4,575 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 16:55 IST
SAEL Industries Shines Bright with New 1GW Solar Plant in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SAEL Industries, gearing up for an IPO, has successfully launched a 1 gigawatt solar facility at the Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat. This plant is a significant addition to India's clean energy landscape.

With a 25-year power purchase agreement signed with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, the solar project is set to bolster Gujarat's continuous energy supply initiative. CEO and Executive Director Laxit Awla highlighted the project's scope spanning 3,600 acres and utilizing TOPCon series bifacial modules, impressively with 60% of components crafted in-house at facilities in Punjab and Rajasthan.

The undertaking has been executed through subsidiaries SAEL Solar P4 Private Limited and SAEL Solar P5 Private Limited. As a major player in renewable energy, SAEL Industries, possessing a vast 8.3 GW solar portfolio across India, also plans to raise Rs 4,575 crore via an IPO in November 2025.

TRENDING

1
Greenland's Diplomatic Stand: A Positive Outcome from Davos

Greenland's Diplomatic Stand: A Positive Outcome from Davos

 Denmark
2
Farooq Abdullah Calls for Unity Amidst Divisive Forces

Farooq Abdullah Calls for Unity Amidst Divisive Forces

 India
3
Delhi's Digital Drive: Transforming Governance Transparency

Delhi's Digital Drive: Transforming Governance Transparency

 India
4
Mystery on the Expressway: Unidentified Man Found Shot

Mystery on the Expressway: Unidentified Man Found Shot

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026