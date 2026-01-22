SAEL Industries Shines Bright with New 1GW Solar Plant in Gujarat

SAEL Industries, gearing up for an IPO, has successfully launched a 1 gigawatt solar facility at the Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat. This plant is a significant addition to India's clean energy landscape.

With a 25-year power purchase agreement signed with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, the solar project is set to bolster Gujarat's continuous energy supply initiative. CEO and Executive Director Laxit Awla highlighted the project's scope spanning 3,600 acres and utilizing TOPCon series bifacial modules, impressively with 60% of components crafted in-house at facilities in Punjab and Rajasthan.

The undertaking has been executed through subsidiaries SAEL Solar P4 Private Limited and SAEL Solar P5 Private Limited. As a major player in renewable energy, SAEL Industries, possessing a vast 8.3 GW solar portfolio across India, also plans to raise Rs 4,575 crore via an IPO in November 2025.