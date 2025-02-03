Left Menu

Thailand's Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit as Thai Hostages Freed from Hamas

A Thai delegation expressed gratitude for the release of five Thai hostages from Hamas in an emotional visit to Jerusalem. Despite the release, efforts continue to secure the freedom of other hostages. Israeli authorities aim to increase the number of Thai workers amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:11 IST
Thailand's Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit as Thai Hostages Freed from Hamas
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

A high-ranking Thai delegation, including Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, visited Jerusalem's Western Wall to express gratitude and hope after the release of five Thai hostages from Hamas captivity. This visit underscores Thailand's ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure the release of more nationals still held by the militant group.

The freed hostages, identified as Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak, were held in captivity for 482 days. They are currently recovering at Shamir Medical Center in Petah Tikva. The hospital director noted their stable physical condition, attributing it to their youth despite the prolonged isolation.

In discussions with Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, the prospect of granting permanent residency to the freed hostages in Israel was confirmed. However, the situation remains tense as one more Thai, Pinta Nattapong, is still held by Hamas, and two others have been confirmed killed. The broader Israeli-Hamas ceasefire arrangement continues to face criticism for its phased approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

