Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Sri Lankan Navy Detains Indian Fishermen in Gulf of Mannar

The Sri Lankan Navy's recent detention of 10 Indian fishermen in the Gulf of Mannar has escalated tensions. The arrest is part of ongoing conflicts over fishing rights, with diplomatic discussions intensifying. Historical clashes strain relations as local communities urge protective measures and releases amid repeated confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:22 IST
Rising Tensions: Sri Lankan Navy Detains Indian Fishermen in Gulf of Mannar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 10 Indian fishermen from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, seizing their mechanised boats while they operated in the Gulf of Mannar. According to the Mandapam Fisherman Association, the fishermen were nabbed near the Mannar Lowlands and transported to the Mannar naval base for interrogation.

The detained individuals have been identified as D Efran, S Dron from Thangachimadam, and Prasad, Muniyaswamy, Siva, Anthony, Payas, Sesu, and K Ravi from Mandapam Gandhinagar. Authorities confirmed the fishermen and their vessel, registered as IND TN 11 MM 258, are expected to be transferred to the Sri Lankan Fisheries Department after questioning for legal processing. The incident has provoked unrest in local fishing communities, which have long been vocal about reoccurring detentions.

This detention occurs amid repeated disputes between Indian fishermen and Sri Lankan officials. Only last week, six Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka were released and returned to Chennai, aided by Fisheries Department officials. This event adds another layer to the persistent strains concerning fishing territories in the Palk Strait. Tensions heightened after an incident in the Jaffna Sea, where two Indian fishermen from Karaikal were reportedly injured when the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire.

The Rameswaram Fisherman Association (RFA) reported that the injured were part of a group fishing near Parutthura beach when intercepted by a Sri Lankan naval patrol. During their escape attempt towards Indian waters, the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly fired, leading to two injuries treated at Jaffna Teaching Hospital. Other crew members were handed to local police, with Sri Lanka's Department of Aquatic Resources refuting arrest responsibility.

The Indian government strongly objected to the firing, with the Ministry of External Affairs summoning Sri Lanka's Acting High Commissioner in Delhi. Diplomatic efforts continue as both Indian and Tamil Nadu governments strive for the detained fishermen's release. Recently, 41 Indian fishermen, including many from Ramanathapuram arrested near Katchatheevu in September 2024, were repatriated following diplomatic negotiations. On January 16, 15 more detained fishermen, including those apprehended near Mannar Island and Nagapattinam, were returned to Chennai. In another repatriation effort, the Indian Coast Guard facilitated the return of 95 fishermen from Bangladesh on January 5 along with four fishing vessels.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for immediate diplomatic action to ensure the fishermen and their boats' release. He stressed the need for ongoing diplomatic engagement to safeguard fishermen's livelihoods and avert future conflicts in the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025