Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: A Symbol of Pride to Reach Tokyo

The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, poised to be unveiled in Tokyo, Japan, was warmly received in Ahmedabad. The Indo-Japan Shivaswaraj Rath Yatra made a stop in the city as part of its cross-country journey. Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, along with BJP MLAs, paid their respects to the statue, conducting a ceremonial aarti. This significant event marks just one of many on the yatra's route, set to travel throughout the state in the coming days. Crafted from special steel and fiber materials, the statue stands as a monument of pride, weighing in at 450 kg.

Ellisbridge MLA Amit Shah highlighted the immense pride felt by Hindus as the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj prepares to take its place in Japan. Speaking to ANI, Shah expressed his deep enthusiastic response, "This is a matter of pride for all Hindus of the nation as the founder of Hindu Samrajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue will soon be installed in Japan." The statue is due to be unveiled by Japan's Emperor Naruhito.

Uttam Ram Mandare, a Pune-based social worker, detailed the inspiration behind the statue's design, which draws from a similar sculpture in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Mandare emphasized the key objective of the Indo-Japan Shivaswaraj Rath Yatra: to unite devotees under a common purpose and communicate Shivaji Maharaj's ethics to younger generations. This journey, culminating in the statue's unveiling in Japan on March 8, signifies a historic cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)