US and Maharashtra Strengthen Ties: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

In a pivotal meeting underscoring the burgeoning US-India economic partnership, US Consul General in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, engaged in discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The dialogue aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the critical sectors of minerals, energy, and defense, fortifying ties between the US and Maharashtra.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy stated, "Consul General Hankey met Chief Minister Fadnavis to deliberate on expanding commercial cooperation." The emphasis was laid on the strong rapport between the two nations' populace, deemed fundamental to advancing joint ambitions.

Simultaneously, in a separate diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conversed with US President Donald Trump. PM Modi, congratulating Trump on his second term, pledged steadfast collaboration for global peace and prosperity. The leaders deliberated on pertinent global issues, including West Asia and Ukraine, while reaffirming a commitment to their expansive strategic partnership.

