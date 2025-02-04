Left Menu

Israel and Moldova Boost Ties with Historic Embassy Opening

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar inaugurated a new embassy in Moldova, marking a historical enhancement of bilateral relations. Sa'ar expressed gratitude for Moldova's support post-October 7 attack by Hamas and pledged support for Moldova’s sovereignty while underscoring Israel's right to self-defense and highlighting shared Jewish history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:57 IST
Israel and Moldova Boost Ties with Historic Embassy Opening
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 4 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has inaugurated Israel's new embassy in Moldova on Tuesday, describing the event as a 'historic milestone' for the relations between the two countries. This development was announced during a joint press conference with Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi.

Sa'ar expressed his gratitude towards Moldova for its support following the Hamas attack on October 7 and reiterated Israel's commitment to supporting Moldova's sovereignty. He emphasized the importance of such international support in fortifying diplomatic and bilateral relations.

Furthermore, Sa'ar addressed the role of international justice systems, highlighting the perceived challenges posed by bodies like the International Criminal Court in matters of self-defense. He pointed out the longstanding Jewish history in Chisinau, referencing the 1903 pogroms and the Holocaust while sharing his personal connection through his grandfather, who was born in the city before moving to Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025