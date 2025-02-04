Israel and Moldova Boost Ties with Historic Embassy Opening

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 4 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has inaugurated Israel's new embassy in Moldova on Tuesday, describing the event as a 'historic milestone' for the relations between the two countries. This development was announced during a joint press conference with Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi.

Sa'ar expressed his gratitude towards Moldova for its support following the Hamas attack on October 7 and reiterated Israel's commitment to supporting Moldova's sovereignty. He emphasized the importance of such international support in fortifying diplomatic and bilateral relations.

Furthermore, Sa'ar addressed the role of international justice systems, highlighting the perceived challenges posed by bodies like the International Criminal Court in matters of self-defense. He pointed out the longstanding Jewish history in Chisinau, referencing the 1903 pogroms and the Holocaust while sharing his personal connection through his grandfather, who was born in the city before moving to Argentina.

