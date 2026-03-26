Inferno on Wheels: Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district, a private travel bus collided with a tipper truck early Thursday morning, leaving 13 people dead and 22 injured. Initial reports suggested 14 fatalities, but the Chief Minister's Office later confirmed the revised figure.

The accident unfolded when the bus, travelling from Jagtiyal in Telangana to Kaligiri in Nellore district, struck the tipper's diesel tank, igniting a fierce blaze. Rescue operations are ongoing, and a command center has been established to support the families of those affected.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his condolences and ordered an investigation into the incident. He emphasized the importance of providing comprehensive medical care to the injured and announced compensation for the deceased and injured victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)