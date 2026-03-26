Anita Chaudhary: Award-Winning Guardian of Wildlife

Anita Chaudhary, a forest guard stationed at Rajasthan's Shergarh sanctuary, has been honored with the 'Machhli National Award' by the World Wildlife Fund. This accolade acknowledges her exceptional work in wildlife rescue and conservation, and comes with a cash prize of Rs 50,000, awarded during a ceremony in Jaipur.

Since joining the forest department in 2016, Chaudhary has saved over 500 animals, including several rare species, often risking her own safety to protect both wildlife and local residents. Beyond rescue missions, she has actively combated illegal activities in the sanctuary, such as mining, tree felling, and land encroachment.

Chaudhary's bravery and commitment have earned her commendations at state and district levels. She is especially recognized for her expertise in crocodile rescues, including a notable incident involving a six-foot crocodile found in a resident's home. Her award is seen as a motivation for other forest personnel to commit to wildlife preservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)