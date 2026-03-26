Left Menu

Anita Chaudhary: Award-Winning Guardian of Wildlife

Anita Chaudhary, a dedicated forest guard at Shergarh sanctuary in Rajasthan, has received the prestigious 'Machhli National Award' from the World Wildlife Fund for her remarkable contributions to wildlife rescue and conservation. Over her decade-long service, Chaudhary has rescued more than 500 wild animals and fought against illegal activities in the forest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 26-03-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 10:43 IST
Anita Chaudhary: Award-Winning Guardian of Wildlife
  • Country:
  • India

Anita Chaudhary, a forest guard stationed at Rajasthan's Shergarh sanctuary, has been honored with the 'Machhli National Award' by the World Wildlife Fund. This accolade acknowledges her exceptional work in wildlife rescue and conservation, and comes with a cash prize of Rs 50,000, awarded during a ceremony in Jaipur.

Since joining the forest department in 2016, Chaudhary has saved over 500 animals, including several rare species, often risking her own safety to protect both wildlife and local residents. Beyond rescue missions, she has actively combated illegal activities in the sanctuary, such as mining, tree felling, and land encroachment.

Chaudhary's bravery and commitment have earned her commendations at state and district levels. She is especially recognized for her expertise in crocodile rescues, including a notable incident involving a six-foot crocodile found in a resident's home. Her award is seen as a motivation for other forest personnel to commit to wildlife preservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Shifting Glitter: Gold's Roller-Coaster Ride Amid Global Turbulence

The Shifting Glitter: Gold's Roller-Coaster Ride Amid Global Turbulence

 Global
2
RoboSense Achieves Record Profit in 2025 with Robotics Dominance

RoboSense Achieves Record Profit in 2025 with Robotics Dominance

 Global
3
Vijay Mallya Celebrates RCB's Billion-Dollar Sale with a Nod to Critics

Vijay Mallya Celebrates RCB's Billion-Dollar Sale with a Nod to Critics

 India
4
Middle East Tensions Surge, Impacting Global Markets and Oil Prices

Middle East Tensions Surge, Impacting Global Markets and Oil Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026