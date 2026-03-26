Five Years into War: Ukraine, Russia's Ongoing Struggle Amid Global Distractions

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia marks its fifth year, even as global focus shifts to Iran. The Kremlin's recent spring offensive has escalated tensions, demonstrating no sign of de-escalation from either side. Notably, this past week witnesses significant drone and missile attacks by both countries.

Economically, Russia is benefiting from a temporary US waiver on oil sanctions, a move criticized by Ukraine's President Zelenskyy. The US has diverted some of its defensive resources to the Middle East, impacting Ukraine's military capabilities. Meanwhile, Ukraine strategically offers its drone technology to Gulf states to secure air-defense missiles.

On the battlefield, the conflict's intensity increases as conditions become conducive for combat. Russia's tactical maneuvers continue, pressing into Ukraine's eastern and southern regions. The situation remains critical in the heavily contested Donbas area, highlighting the ongoing struggle with significant civilian casualties and infrastructural damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)