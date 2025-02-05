Left Menu

Ancient Negev Burial Site Unveils Trade Route Secrets

Archaeologists discovered a 2,500-year-old burial site in Israel's Negev Highlands, revealing ancient trade connections between Yemen, Phoenicia, Egypt, and Europe. The site, rich with artifacts including jewelry and arrowheads, highlights its role as a crossroads and raises questions about caravan purposes and potential human trafficking in ancient times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:12 IST
Ancient Negev Burial Site Unveils Trade Route Secrets
Discovery of 2,500-year-old Negev Burial site (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

A 2,500-year-old burial site unearthed by archaeologists in the Negev Highlands of Israel has unveiled crucial insights into ancient trade routes linking Yemen, Phoenicia, Egypt, and beyond, as announced by the Israel Antiquities Authority. This newly discovered site, located to the south of Beer-Sheva, contains numerous tombs believed to hold the remains of individuals from caravans that traversed the region, underscoring the Negev's strategic importance as an international trade hub from the 7th to 5th centuries BCE.

The excavation revealed a wealth of artifacts, including copper and silver jewelry, alabaster items for incense preparation, amulets, beads, and vessels likely used for transporting incense resins. Martin David Pasternak, the excavation director, highlighted the discovery's uniqueness and its indication of the vast cultural exchange between southern and northern Arabia, Phoenicia, Egypt, and southern Europe. Also discovered were flint-made arrowheads, a material linked to ancient trade from Yemen and Oman. The ochre traces on these arrowheads suggest potential religious or cultic significance, as explained by Jacob Vardi, an Antiquities Authority specialist in flint tools.

The purpose of these tombs, according to Pasternak, invites intrigue: they could be long-term burial sites for caravans or markers of a caravan that suffered an attack. Despite their remote desert location, the site's position along vital trade routes made it a potential resting place for traders, likely engaged in hauling valuable goods such as frankincense and myrrh, from southern Arabia. Additionally, the findings hint at complex societal interactions among the caravans. Tali Erickson-Gini noted artifacts possibly indicative of women's roles in the trade networks. Ancient texts record the trade of women, and an inscription in Yemen notes the purchase of 30 women from Gaza. Among the burial items was an amulet of the Egyptian god Bes, frequently associated with female and child protection, suggesting many of the deceased might have been women. This raises the possibility of human trafficking, a practice documented in ancient records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025