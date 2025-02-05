Ambulances Get Green Light in Israel's Traffic Revolution

In a groundbreaking initiative unfolding in Israel, ambulances may soon enjoy priority passage through traffic lights, thanks to a cutting-edge experiment aimed at saving lives. The innovative project leverages GPS-based technology to detect ambulances and automatically adjust traffic signals, ensuring faster transit for emergency vehicles.

Orchestrated by a coalition that includes the Ministry of Transportation, Ayalon Highways, Magen David Adom, and the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, this system has shown promising results. Initial trials have demonstrated a notable reduction in hospital transport time, trimming it by 40 seconds, a testament to the potential of technology in critical situations.

In light of these encouraging findings, officials are contemplating a nationwide rollout of the system. The move is seen as a significant step towards boosting the efficiency of emergency services across Israel, paving the way for enhanced emergency response capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)