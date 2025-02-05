Ambulances Get Green Light in Israel's Traffic Revolution
Israel is testing a new GPS-based system to give ambulances priority at traffic lights, potentially reducing hospital transport time. Initial results show promise, cutting 40 seconds off trips. The Ministry of Transportation and partners are exploring nationwide implementation to enhance emergency response times.
- Country:
- Israel
In a groundbreaking initiative unfolding in Israel, ambulances may soon enjoy priority passage through traffic lights, thanks to a cutting-edge experiment aimed at saving lives. The innovative project leverages GPS-based technology to detect ambulances and automatically adjust traffic signals, ensuring faster transit for emergency vehicles.
Orchestrated by a coalition that includes the Ministry of Transportation, Ayalon Highways, Magen David Adom, and the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, this system has shown promising results. Initial trials have demonstrated a notable reduction in hospital transport time, trimming it by 40 seconds, a testament to the potential of technology in critical situations.
In light of these encouraging findings, officials are contemplating a nationwide rollout of the system. The move is seen as a significant step towards boosting the efficiency of emergency services across Israel, paving the way for enhanced emergency response capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)