UAE Pioneers AI-Driven Global Trade Revolution at Middle East Summit
UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, highlights AI's pivotal role in modernizing global trade. At the inaugural Plug and Play Middle East Summit, he discussed leveraging startups to unlock trade potential and the importance of new technologies like AI, blockchain, and digital innovations.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
At the inaugural Plug and Play Middle East Summit, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, spotlighted the game-changing potential of advanced technologies in revolutionizing global trade. He emphasized the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) in establishing a new era of smarter, faster, and more efficient trade processes.
Al Zeyoudi called for international cooperation to embrace innovative startups, highlighting the UAE's proactive stance through the TradeTech Initiative with the World Economic Forum. Key projects include the TradeTech Accelerator and a Regulatory Sandbox, which aim to empower entrepreneurs to drive digital trade transformation.
The summit facilitated dynamic panel discussions featuring industry leaders, exploring AI's growing influence on entrepreneurship. Topics ranged from fintech innovations and blockchain applications to AI's transformative impact on industries, underscoring the UAE's commitment to leading the future of global commerce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Revokes AI Safety Order Amid Innovation Concerns
The H-1B Visa Dilemma: Balancing Innovation and Regulation
SWITCH IeV8: Transforming India's Mid-Mile Logistics with Sustainable Innovation
Kazam Unveils Innovations in E-Mobility at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
India's Global Impact: Naidu Highlights Leadership and Innovation