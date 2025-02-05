Left Menu

UAE Pioneers AI-Driven Global Trade Revolution at Middle East Summit

UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, highlights AI's pivotal role in modernizing global trade. At the inaugural Plug and Play Middle East Summit, he discussed leveraging startups to unlock trade potential and the importance of new technologies like AI, blockchain, and digital innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:08 IST
UAE Pioneers AI-Driven Global Trade Revolution at Middle East Summit
UAE Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi emphasises the role of AI and innovation in global trade at the Plug and Play Middle East Summit (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

At the inaugural Plug and Play Middle East Summit, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, spotlighted the game-changing potential of advanced technologies in revolutionizing global trade. He emphasized the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) in establishing a new era of smarter, faster, and more efficient trade processes.

Al Zeyoudi called for international cooperation to embrace innovative startups, highlighting the UAE's proactive stance through the TradeTech Initiative with the World Economic Forum. Key projects include the TradeTech Accelerator and a Regulatory Sandbox, which aim to empower entrepreneurs to drive digital trade transformation.

The summit facilitated dynamic panel discussions featuring industry leaders, exploring AI's growing influence on entrepreneurship. Topics ranged from fintech innovations and blockchain applications to AI's transformative impact on industries, underscoring the UAE's commitment to leading the future of global commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025