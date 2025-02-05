UAE Pioneers AI-Driven Global Trade Revolution at Middle East Summit

At the inaugural Plug and Play Middle East Summit, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, spotlighted the game-changing potential of advanced technologies in revolutionizing global trade. He emphasized the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) in establishing a new era of smarter, faster, and more efficient trade processes.

Al Zeyoudi called for international cooperation to embrace innovative startups, highlighting the UAE's proactive stance through the TradeTech Initiative with the World Economic Forum. Key projects include the TradeTech Accelerator and a Regulatory Sandbox, which aim to empower entrepreneurs to drive digital trade transformation.

The summit facilitated dynamic panel discussions featuring industry leaders, exploring AI's growing influence on entrepreneurship. Topics ranged from fintech innovations and blockchain applications to AI's transformative impact on industries, underscoring the UAE's commitment to leading the future of global commerce.

