Strengthening Ties: India and Greece Explore New Horizons
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis discussed expanding trade, investment, and connectivity. Highlighting the close ties, both emphasized boosting technological collaboration and cultural exchanges. The Greek minister's visit underscores a mutual commitment to enhance strategic partnerships, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations.
In a bid to strengthen ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis in New Delhi. The leaders discussed increasing trade, investment, and connectivity, signaling growing bilateral relations. Both countries have witnessed a surge in political engagements, setting a precedent for further collaboration.
Jaishankar underscored the relationship's rapid advancement, noting frequent high-level exchanges. He expressed a desire to enhance trade, investment, and technological collaboration. Gerapetritis conveyed Greece's intent to upscale bilateral relations, including in tourism and culture, and to support India in global forums.
The Greek Foreign Minister's visit highlights the longstanding warm relations between India and Greece. The countries have supported each other on sensitive international issues like Kashmir and Cyprus. Greece's backing of India's bid for a permanent UNSC seat further bolsters the strong diplomatic ties, reinforcing mutual ambitions on the world stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
