Strengthening Ties: India and Greece Explore New Horizons

In a bid to strengthen ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis in New Delhi. The leaders discussed increasing trade, investment, and connectivity, signaling growing bilateral relations. Both countries have witnessed a surge in political engagements, setting a precedent for further collaboration.

Jaishankar underscored the relationship's rapid advancement, noting frequent high-level exchanges. He expressed a desire to enhance trade, investment, and technological collaboration. Gerapetritis conveyed Greece's intent to upscale bilateral relations, including in tourism and culture, and to support India in global forums.

The Greek Foreign Minister's visit highlights the longstanding warm relations between India and Greece. The countries have supported each other on sensitive international issues like Kashmir and Cyprus. Greece's backing of India's bid for a permanent UNSC seat further bolsters the strong diplomatic ties, reinforcing mutual ambitions on the world stage.

