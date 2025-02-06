Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Greece Explore New Horizons

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis discussed expanding trade, investment, and connectivity. Highlighting the close ties, both emphasized boosting technological collaboration and cultural exchanges. The Greek minister's visit underscores a mutual commitment to enhance strategic partnerships, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:01 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Greece Explore New Horizons
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to strengthen ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis in New Delhi. The leaders discussed increasing trade, investment, and connectivity, signaling growing bilateral relations. Both countries have witnessed a surge in political engagements, setting a precedent for further collaboration.

Jaishankar underscored the relationship's rapid advancement, noting frequent high-level exchanges. He expressed a desire to enhance trade, investment, and technological collaboration. Gerapetritis conveyed Greece's intent to upscale bilateral relations, including in tourism and culture, and to support India in global forums.

The Greek Foreign Minister's visit highlights the longstanding warm relations between India and Greece. The countries have supported each other on sensitive international issues like Kashmir and Cyprus. Greece's backing of India's bid for a permanent UNSC seat further bolsters the strong diplomatic ties, reinforcing mutual ambitions on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025