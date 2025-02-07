Modi and Macron to Co-Lead Groundbreaking AI Summit in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to co-chair an AI Summit in Paris, accompanied by key global dignitaries including French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice President JD Vance, and China's Vice Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang, diplomatic sources revealed.

This summit, integral to the Paris Peace Forum, is designed to champion an ethical, sustainable, and inclusive AI developmental approach, signaling India's strategic position in steering the global AI agenda.

During his French visit, PM Modi will also engage with leading French CEOs to explore growth and collaboration avenues. Further to this engagement, a bilateral meeting with President Macron in Marseille is slated for February 12th, emphasizing India-France relations.

Both nations are making strides in sectors like aerospace and civil nuclear energy, with potential announcements hinted during Modi's visit. India will also inaugurate a new Consulate in Marseille, poised to deepen diplomatic ties and foster trade and cultural exchanges.

French President Macron's invitation, previously accepted by India, marks a pivotal moment for Indo-French collaboration in AI. In preceding remarks, Macron emphasized a broad international AI discourse involving various global leaders and stakeholders.

