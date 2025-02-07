Left Menu

Modi and Macron to Co-Lead Groundbreaking AI Summit in Paris

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron in co-chairing the AI Action Summit in Paris. The event, which includes prominent leaders like the US Vice President and China's Vice Prime Minister, aims to advocate an ethical, inclusive AI framework. Modi's visit highlights India's role in global AI dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:59 IST
Modi and Macron to Co-Lead Groundbreaking AI Summit in Paris
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to co-chair an AI Summit in Paris, accompanied by key global dignitaries including French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice President JD Vance, and China's Vice Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang, diplomatic sources revealed.

This summit, integral to the Paris Peace Forum, is designed to champion an ethical, sustainable, and inclusive AI developmental approach, signaling India's strategic position in steering the global AI agenda.

During his French visit, PM Modi will also engage with leading French CEOs to explore growth and collaboration avenues. Further to this engagement, a bilateral meeting with President Macron in Marseille is slated for February 12th, emphasizing India-France relations.

Both nations are making strides in sectors like aerospace and civil nuclear energy, with potential announcements hinted during Modi's visit. India will also inaugurate a new Consulate in Marseille, poised to deepen diplomatic ties and foster trade and cultural exchanges.

French President Macron's invitation, previously accepted by India, marks a pivotal moment for Indo-French collaboration in AI. In preceding remarks, Macron emphasized a broad international AI discourse involving various global leaders and stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025