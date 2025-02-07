India Lays Foundation for Healthcare Development in Nepal
The foundation stone for the Kuri Health Post-Birthing Centre in Khaniyabas Rural Municipality, Nepal, was laid with Indian assistance. The project, costing NPR 25.10 million, forms part of India-Nepal Development Cooperation, reflecting India's commitment to Nepal's development and enhanced healthcare facilities.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure in Nepal, the foundation stone for the Kuri Health Post-Birthing Centre was laid at Khaniyabas Rural Municipality in Dhading. The ceremony saw participation from Indian Embassy officials and local Nepali leaders, symbolizing robust bilateral relations.
The project, undertaken with the financial backing of the Government of India, carries a budget of Nepali Rupees 25.10 million. It includes the construction of the health post, a guard house, canteen block, and other essential facilities, marking it as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) under the Nepal-India Development Cooperation initiative.
Officials from both nations praised the collaborative efforts and noted India's longstanding developmental support to Nepal since 2003, which includes over 563 such projects. These collaborative ventures have significantly contributed to Nepal's infrastructure, highlighting a shared commitment between the neighboring countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
