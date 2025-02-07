JSFM Chairman Condemns Pakistan's Actions, Supports PoJK's Independence Struggle

In a forceful address outside London's Pakistani High Commission, Sohail Abro, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), criticized Pakistan for its treatment of Sindhis and voiced support for Jammu and Kashmir's quest for independence. He participated in a protest organized by the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on February 5.

Abro contextualized the issue, recounting Pakistan's 1947 aggression in Kashmir under Maharaja Hari Singh, which resulted in the unlawful control of parts of the region. He called for solidarity among oppressed groups, such as those in Sindh, Balochistan, and PoJK, to rally collectively for freedom and rights.

Encouraging further protests to highlight Pakistan's oppressive tactics, Abro urged international awareness regarding the plight of people in PoJK and Sindh. He demanded worldwide recognition of Kashmiri rights, pressing the global community to act decisively against human rights abuses.

Demonstrators gathered for the UKPNP-organized protest to denounce Pakistan's 'February 5th Kashmir Solidarity Day' observance. Protesters accused Pakistan of exploiting regional resources, engaging in proxy conflicts, and illicitly annexing Jammu and Kashmir.

Carrying placards with messages like "Stop torture against innocent people," and "We want freedom," the UKPNP emphasized its peaceful struggle for self-governance in PoJK. The group called for global scrutiny of Pakistan's actions and demanded accountability for ongoing regional interference.

The protest underscored the critical need for recognizing Kashmir's autonomy and implicitly urged Pakistan to cease its intervention in the area. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)