Netanyahu Hails US Trip as Historic Turning Point for Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Monday during a government meeting the specifics of his interactions with US President Donald Trump during a recent visit to the United States. He shared these insights in a series of posts on the platform X.

Netanyahu declared, "As of today, we have accomplished significant milestones in our ongoing conflict. I have just returned from a historic visit to Washington where I engaged with President Trump, senior members of his administration, and Senate and Congressional leaders. This visit and the discussions we conducted with the US President resulted in substantial achievements that could secure Israel's future for generations."

Emphasizing the gravity of the meeting, he stated, "There are prospects today that seemed unrealistic months ago. We had a very comprehensive and focused meeting addressing all main issues. While we celebrate our past successes, numerous challenges remain ahead. President Trump praised our breakthroughs, particularly our efforts against the Iranian axis."

Netanyahu mentioned briefing the US President about "the sacrifice of the fighters who have fallen, and the resilience of our people." They concurred on the necessity to fulfill all wartime objectives, which include neutralizing Hamas, freeing hostages, ensuring Gaza poses no future threat, repatriating residents from the north and south, and preventing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

He noted Trump's "revolutionary and creative vision" for post-conflict terms, expressing that it holds significant potential for Israel. Netanyahu promised further details would be disclosed in suitable forums, highlighting the visit as a "historic turning point for the State of Israel."

On the matter of ongoing ceasefire agreements, Netanyahu emphasized Israel's commitment to enforcing terms, including the use of live fire if necessary. He concluded with a directive to prevent any breaches at the perimeter fence, stressing Hamas's obligation to adhere to its commitments.

