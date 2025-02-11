Navigating New Frontiers: Modi's Meeting with Trump Amplifies US-India Tech and Trade Ties

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up for a crucial meeting with US President Donald Trump, pivotal discussions on economic and technological collaboration between the two nations are expected to take center stage. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations further, focusing on trade, defense, and emerging technologies.

David Smith, Executive Chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group, expressed high regard for Modi's leadership and innovative governance. In an interview with ANI, Smith praised Modi's use of technology to foster change in India. He specifically cited Modi's Mann ki Baat radio program as a tool for societal development in what is the world's largest democracy.

Smith also highlighted Sinclair's contributions to India's broadcasting and communications sectors, emphasizing the transformative potential of Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology. Developed through a Public-Private Partnership, D2M represents a breakthrough in media accessibility and digital connectivity, reflecting cooperation with Indian technology partners like IIT Kanpur-incubated Free Stream Technologies and Prasar Bharati.

Beyond media advancements, Smith underscored US-India cooperation in critical sectors including technology, defense, and trade. He noted ongoing collaborations in semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and next-generation telecommunications, while mentioning defense agreements that strengthen strategic alliances.

Despite these advancements, Smith acknowledged challenges, particularly in trade negotiations and regulatory policies. Still, Modi's visit is viewed as pivotal for reaffirming commitments and setting new collaborative goals. With shared values and a mutual vision, the US-India relationship is poised for continued growth and global leadership.

