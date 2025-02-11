Bipartisan Bonds: US-India Relations Amidst China's Expansion

In the lead-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with President Donald Trump, US Congressman Ro Khanna has underlined the bipartisan foundation of the US-India relationship. Khanna also drew attention to challenges posed by China's expanding influence in regions such as Arunachal Pradesh and the Taiwan Strait, urging collaboration between the nations.

Khanna further pointed to opportunities for cross-border cooperation in scientific research and renewable energy, backed by the 'India caucus'. In an interview with ANI, Khanna remarked, 'The US-India relationship is bipartisan. It doesn't rely on a single President. We should continue the military and cooperative efforts initiated by President Biden.'

India's territorial disputes with China were emphasized, with China renaming areas in Arunachal Pradesh, a move rejected by India. Meanwhile, PM Modi's trip to France includes joint initiatives like the AI Action Summit and inaugurating India's first consulate in Marseille, enhancing diplomatic outreach and solidifying the India-France strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)