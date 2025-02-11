Left Menu

Trump Holds Off on Endorsing Vance for 2028

Former President Donald Trump has expressed it's too early to endorse Vice President JD Vance as his successor for the 2028 presidential race. Trump praised Vance's competence but highlighted the presence of many capable candidates in the Republican Party. Vance is currently in Europe for key summits.

JD Vance with his wife Usha Vance and daughter (File photo/@realDonaldTrump). Image Credit: ANI
Former President Donald Trump has stated that it is premature to decide if he will endorse Vice President JD Vance as his potential successor in the 2028 presidential election, The New York Post reports. In a conversation with Fox News' Bret Baier, Trump acknowledged Vance's abilities but emphasized that decisions for the future are yet to be made.

When questioned by Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier on whether Vice President JD Vance could be a successor and the Republican nominee in 2028, Trump responded with, "No, but he's very capable." Trump remarked, "I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far I think he's doing a fantastic job. It's too early. We're just starting."

Currently, JD Vance is in Europe, attending the AI Summit in Paris and preparing to attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany this coming weekend. Notably, Vance is one of the youngest vice presidents in American history, having been chosen by Trump in July following suggestions from Donald Trump Jr, per The New York Post. Vance hails from Middletown, Ohio, where he began his journey before serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and later being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022.

