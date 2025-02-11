Crime Surge Fuels Protests: Transport Workers Demand Action

Tensions have escalated in Karachi as the Dumper and Oil Tankers Association protested the torching of vehicles by unknown assailants. The demonstration on the National Highway comes in the wake of violent attacks that have set the transport community on edge, as reported by ARY News.

Unidentified criminals ignited three cargo trucks and a water tanker across various neighborhoods, resulting in police arrests. Meanwhile, a tragic accident on Hawkes Bay Road involving a dumper left a motorbike rider dead, exacerbating the unrest. Alarmingly, more than 102 individuals have perished in similar incidents over the past 42 days.

Investigations suggest a pattern in the attacks, with assailants targeting vehicles during early-morning raids. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan's 2023 report highlights worsening law and order in Sindh, pointing to a rise in street crime and kidnappings. Moreover, 2,299 enforced disappearance cases remain unresolved, according to the HRCP, as noted by Dawn.

