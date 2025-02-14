US-India Strengthen Energy Security Ties: Key Agreements Unveiled

In a significant step toward energy collaboration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump reinforced the energy security alliance between India and the United States, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two countries reiterated their commitment to bolstering energy trade with the United States set to become a key supplier of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India. This partnership underscores the importance of reliable and affordable energy, as both nations aim to improve economic growth and social well-being.

The leaders also advanced the US-India 123 Civil Nuclear Agreement, planning to build US-designed nuclear reactors in India through extensive localization and potential technology transfers. This effort will facilitate the deployment of advanced nuclear power generation techniques, essential for meeting the evolving energy needs of both countries, as confirmed by the MEA.

(With inputs from agencies.)